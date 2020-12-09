Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Third Sunday of Advent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for December 13th, 2020.

Isaiah 61: 1-4, 8-11 The spirit of the Lord is upon me.

Psalm 126 Sow in tears; reap in joy.

or

Luke 1: 47-55 Song of Mary.

1 Thessalonians 5: 16-24 Rejoice, always; pray without ceasing.

John 1: 6-8, 19-28 John testified to the Light.

To Ponder: How can our relationships with one another and with the earth be mutually restorative?

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.