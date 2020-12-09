Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Third Sunday of Advent

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for December 13th, 2020.
Isaiah 61: 1-4, 8-11 The spirit of the Lord is upon me.
Psalm 126 Sow in tears; reap in joy.
or
Luke 1: 47-55 Song of Mary.
1 Thessalonians 5: 16-24 Rejoice, always; pray without ceasing.
John 1: 6-8, 19-28 John testified to the Light.
To Ponder: How can our relationships with one another and with the earth be mutually restorative?
Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 12, Used With Permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
