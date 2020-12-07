Morning Road Conditions – December 7

Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made and as weather changes in between road reports.
Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions when you are traveling. Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold-weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.
If you are travelling, school buses in the Nipissing, Parry Sound and Timiskaming Districts have been cancelled Tuesday due to a major winter storm. Road conditions are not expected to be great.
This data was posted – Dec 7, 2020 at 08:15
|Highway
|Range
|Primary Condition
|Seconday Condition
|Visibility
|Drifting
|Last Updated
|Highway 17
|From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:23 AM
|Highway 17
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:23 AM
|Highway 17
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 17
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 17
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 17
|From Mobert to Marathon
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 519
|From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:19 AM
|Highway 129
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:25 AM
|Highway 547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 631
|From White River to Highway 11
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered, snow covered
|Good
|No
|20-12-6 9:23 PM
|Highway 651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Bare and dry road
|Partly snow packed
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 667
|From Sultan to Highway 129
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|Highway 101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:24 AM
|Highway 101
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Bare and wet road
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 5:25 AM
|Highway 101
|From Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 2:10 AM
|Highway 101
|From Timmins to Highway 144
|Bare and dry road
|Good
|No
|20-12-7 2:10 AM
