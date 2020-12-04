Morning News – December 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 14.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 63,577 61 1 60 0 Updated: December 3, 1:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Quebec pianist and composer Andre Gagnon died Thursday at the age of 84 from Lewy Body Disease, a neurodegenerative disorder. He began his career of composing at the age of 6. His work received many Canadian awards, Felix, Juno and SOCAN. CBC has been playing his music this morning.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has approved a new voluntary management agreement which allows Lakeridge Health to provide enhanced support to Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby, Ontario. To date, the Ministry of Long-Term Care has now issued six Mandatory Management Orders and facilitated 16 voluntary management contracts between Ontario hospitals and long-term care homes.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues and Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin—Middlesex—London, to make an announcement about a new program to encourage employers to come together to hire and train apprentices at 11:30 this morning.