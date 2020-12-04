Marathon OPP – Marathon Man Charged with Operation While Impaired

On December 3, 2020 officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Marathon detachment conducted a Festive RIDE in the Town of Marathon. The officers conducted random roadside tests on drivers (for example, every 4 vehicles). At approximately 8:05 p.m., a driver failed the roadside test side on an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and was arrested. The driver was taken to the local detachment for further testing.

As a result, Luis JOSE, age 54, for Marathon was charged with Adult Operation while Impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus, Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code. The offender received a mandatory 90-day license suspension as well as a 7-day vehicle impoundment. The driver was later released on a Promise to Appear with a court date of January 21, 2021, to answer to the charge.

Motorists who drive impaired by alcohol or drugs are subject to driver’s licence suspensions, fines, vehicle impoundments, criminal records, and increased insurance costs. Please drive responsibly and don’t drink and drive.

The public is encouraged to call 911 or contact police at 1-800-310-1122 whenever suspecting that a driver is impaired while operating a motor vehicle whether it is a Car, Truck, Motorcycle, ATV, Snowmobile, Boat, or even an Airplane.