Morning News – November 24

Weather – Becoming cloudy this morning with 40 percent chance of flurries. Periods of snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or freezing drizzle. Local snowfall amount 5 cm except 10 cm over higher terrain. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Temperature rising to minus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 5 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 60,854 58 1 57 0 Updated: November 20, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits –

It was sad to watch the OPP live stream yesterday as the following the hearse and OPP escort that brought Const. Marc Hovingh’s remains back to Manitoulin Island, his home for burial. There were many who stood on overpasses, load check areas, and pulled over as the procession went by.

GM is to begin a recall to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators that have been full-size pickup trucks and SUVs from the 2007 through 2014 model years, including Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe and Avalanche, the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500, and the GMC Yukon. They have been linked to the deaths of 27 people killed worldwide.