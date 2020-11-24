APH announces COVID-19 Case #59 & #60

Algoma Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, Cases #59 & 60. Both cases have been attributed to international travel, meaning that the person acquired their infection from travel outside of Canada. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly.

Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #59 International travel Self-isolating November 20, 2020 Case # 60 International travel Self-isolating November 20, 2020

Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days included: Central and East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie and area. There are still no cases in North Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River).