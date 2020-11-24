Angus Gold Appoints new company director

Angus Gold Inc. has appointed Steve Burleton as a director of the Company. Burleton has experience in the Wawa area as he was previously with Vice President of Business Development at Richmont (now Alamos). He is an experienced mining executive with significant experience in capital raising, corporate development and strategy, including President and Chief Executive Officer of GT Gold Corp., Managing Director of Investment Banking at Wellington West Capital Markets Inc. and at Scotia Capital Inc. Mr. Burleton is a CFA charterholder, has an MBA from York University and holds an ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Management.

In the media release, Angus Gold states that “it has granted options to acquire a total of 300,000 common shares of the Company to employees, a director and consultants at the exercise price of $0.68 per share for a period of five years, subject to vesting requirements.”

Angus Gold is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and lies between Wesdome Gold Mines’ Eagle River and Mishi Pit projects.