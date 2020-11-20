East Algoma OPP are looking for help in regards to a break, enter and theft at an Elliot Lake Business

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for assistance in regards to a break, enter and theft occurrence on November 18, 2020 at a retail business on Newfoundland Walk in Elliot Lake. Police were called to that location at approximately 10:25 p.m. when the alarm was tripped. The front door glass was broken to gain entry. Once inside, the display case was smashed and numerous cell phones were stolen; two iPhone 11, two iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung A51, Samsung A71, and an LG Velvet. Estimated retail value for all phone is approximately $6780.

