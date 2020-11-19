Breaking News

Teaching physical education and ensuring social distancing!

 

 

 

Is it possible to maintain social distancing while teaching physical education to a group of students?

No problem! Mr. Brandon Vachon-Case, physical education teacher at École Saint-Joseph School (Wawa), designs and teaches his lessons while integrating preventive measures that take advantage of natural spaces. For example, on November 12, his class with grade 6 students took place in the great outdoors! On the menu were running, climbing and hiking! Students can maintain their physical shape!

Living in Northern Ontario has many advantages!

