Wawa Remembers 2020

2020 - Remembrance Day

It was a very small ceremony to mark Remembrance Day 2020. Despite COVID-19, a number of Wawa residents braved the cold to stand around the Cenotaph in Queen’s Park to pay their respects and remember the sacrifices that were made so many years ago. The Colours were brought to the Cenotaph, the Last Post plaid and two minutes of silence held. After the Colours were deposited, and the Colour party retired, the traditional wreaths were laid, and the traditional speeches and prayers were said outside not in the MHS auditorium as has been the tradition.

This year marked the first Remembrance Day in Wawa without a World War II vet in attendance. Comrade Albert Nicholas passed away November 2nd. He would have celebrated 76 years of membership in the Royal Canadian Legion at this year’s luncheon.

For those who would have liked to attend here are the prayers and speech:

Prayer (Chaplain Lorna Chiupka): Prayer of Remembrance: Almighty God, as you have gathered your people together this day in hallowed remembrance, we give you thanks for all who laid down their lives for our sake, and whom you have gathered from the storm of war into the peace of your presence. Let the memory of their devotion ever be an example to us; that we at the last, being faithful unto death, may receive with them the Crown of Life, through Jesus Christ, Our Lord, Amen.

Comrade Larry Harvey (Past President, Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 429): Remember that the freedom we have today was given to us many years ago by men and women who cared for our country, and the people in it. We ask God to safeguard our many service personnel who are even today, protecting the many thousands who are less fortunate than ourselves in our disturbed world.

Benediction (Chaplain Lorna Chiupka): May the Lord, bless you and keep you. May his face shine upon you this day. May the hand of Jesus Christ guide you in all you do, and may God keep you in the palm of his hand, this day and evermore. Amen.

As in past years, wreaths were taken out to Woodland Cememery to be placed on the monuments of past veterans. This year, a wreath was laid at the new placed monument for Corporal Allen Duncan McKenzie of the 8 Platoon New Brunswick Hussars. Through the efforts of his family, the Last Post Fund and Veterans Affairs, a monument has now been placed.

Cenotaph photos courtesy of Robert Clarke

This plaque at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre reminds us of our local men and women who served in World War I (1914-1918), World War II (1939-1945), Korean War (1950-1953) and peacekeeping around the world.

World War I

Bill Atkinson, Reno Berdusco, Howard Bryan, William Fox, Fred Jones, Lorne Mahoney, Eric Monroe, William Penno, Wilfred Portugais, Frank Sherlock, Pete Valois, William Wilford, Jock Wilson.

World War II

William Amos, William Archer, Harold Armstrong, Russ Atkinson, Glen Axelson, Malcom Bain, Buddy Baites, William Barber, James Beaton, Beaton, Fred, William Beck, James Becks, George Behan, Roy Beith, Leo Belair, Rodney Belair, William Betchler, Peter Bernath, Bud Biron, Paul Blair, Anatole Bober, Bert Bond, George Bond, Harvey Bond, Alfred Boltan, George Boucher.

Peter Boychuk, James Boyd, Lyman Buck, Arnold Buckler, John Bugyra, George Burns, Ned Burns, Reginald Burns, Douglas Burry, Michael Bzdell, Leslie Calkins, Robert Camiere, Cleland Campbell, William Campbell, Albert Cappillani, Keith Carruthers, Max Carson, Gordon Carswell, Greer Cawley, Flo Charbonneau, Arnold Chisholm, Eric Christianson, Nelson Christianson, Siguari Christianson, M. Cleary, John Code.

Robert Cokayne, William Coleman, S. Connor, Dorothy Cormier, Norman Cormier, Gerald Coutu, V. Coutu, Glen Coyne, M. Cucie, William Cuthbertson, Walter Cybulski, Art Dalrymple, Eden Dalrymple, Harold Dand, Jim Davey, Joseph Dawyd, G. Derasp, Archibald Dockerty, Charles Dockerty, Joseph Doran, Melvin Douglas, Donald Draper, Douglas Dunbar, John Durell, Archibald Eldridge, Nestor Erechook.

Joe Elliot, Bennet Fair, Reginald Federwich, Hugh Ferguson, Arthur Firlotte, Raymond Fisher, Jeff Floria, Joseph Forsythe, Arthur Fournier, George Froy, Anthony Gerood, A. Gibb, Evelyn Giddens, John Giddens, Richard Giddens, Ronald Giddens, Alwin Goodwin, Arthur Graham, Angus Grant, Norman Green, Gordon Haight, Jacob Halucha, James Hammett, Charles Harron, Harry Harton, Reg Hay.

Clifford Hayes, Lorne Henderson, Harvey Herzog, Arthur Hicks, Edwin Hicks, William Ideman, Bruno Jacha, William Jarvis, Fred Jarrell, William Johnson, Chuck Jones, Edward Kane, Gordon Keating, Alex Keen, Corbett Kennedy, Joe Kenny, Donald Kettles, David Kidd, James Killins, George Kimble, James King, C. Klassen, Zifko Kneisel, John Konigen, Dusan Kusic, Romeo Lacette.

James Lacey, Gerald Lacrosse, Malcom Laing, R. Lamarche, G. Langivin, Robert Latimer, P. Latondress, Omer Latour, Robert Lawson, Carmen Lethbridge, Clayton Linklater, Austin Lypsett, Steven Lytwynec, Ian MacDonald, Louis MacIntosh, D. MacKenzie, John MacKenzie, Wilfred MacNeil, Lorne MacWilliams, E. Major, Fred Mann, Harry Mann, Vitomar Markovic, Preston Martin, G. Maiarorsky, Zeno Mitrikas.

Joseph Maxwell, Alec McArthur, William McCaig, Ken MacDonald, Hector McKeen, D. McLarty, John McLean, George McLeod, Lois McLeod, George Mersereau, M. Mersereau, Raymond Miller, John Mills, Leonard Mills, Ralph Mills, T. Mills, Edwin Montgomery, John Montgomery, Arnold Moore, George Moore, Doris Morris, Tom Morris, Clarence Morrison, Daniel Murray, Jack Myers, Stan Napier.

Daniel Nee, George Newman, Harry Newton, Albert Nicholas, Steven Nowak, Jozef Nowicki, Thomas Oliver, William Overton, Russel Palmer, John Paulencu, Alfred Peat, D. Pennerleith, Eric Perkins, Emile Peterson, Fred Pollard, Albert Pratt, Harold Quamme, William Quarrell, Joseph Rainville, Tom Ralph, H. Rausch, George Renault, Shelia Renault, Bill Richards, Henry Richards, Keith Richards.

Matt Richardson, Blair Richardson, Ken Richardson, Don Robert, Leslie Roberts, William Robets, John Rose, George Ross, Norman Roussain, William Rushton, Jerrold Russ, Charles Rutland, Albert Sabados, Louis Sabados, Adrian Samson, William Scaife, Vera Schneider, Henry Scott, Manley Scott, John Seyler, Tom Simpson, Bill Skouris, Peter Skouris, Al Sloan, Williard Sloan, Murdock Sloss.

Ellison Smith, William Smith, Gerald St. Marie, Ray Stack, Harold Soderlund, Hugh Spring, Desmond Stewart, Norm Stewart, Robert Strand, Harry St. Laurent, Martin St. Laurent, A. Stringer, Mervyn Switzer, Nicholas Symanyk, Joseph Thomas, Clare Thompson, Freeman Thompson, Ken Thompson, Roy Thompson, Al Tobin, Bert Turner, Milford Twidale, Arsene Vallee, George Valois, Jack Valois, Bill Wallace.

Percy Wardrop, Richard Watson, Howard West, Donald Wescott, Albert White, Ray White, Victor White, John Wilcox, J. Wilkins, William Willson, Larry Wilson, R. Winlaw, Stan Woody, Michael Worley, Eric Yeoman, Ken Atkinson, John Chadwick, J. R. Devon, Leo Dube, Steven Dunn, Roland MacDonald, August Meachum, Henry Viita.

Korean War

Ray Baronnette, James Bouliane, Stan Desaulnier, Marcel Dumont, Tim Egan, William Moore.

Killed in Action

John Haight, Raymond Hall, William Milne, Charles Morley, Stephen Renault.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we will remember them.