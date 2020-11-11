Rotary Club of Wawa Launches 2020 Wawa Rotary Online Auction!

The traditional Wawa Rotary Radio Auction community fundraiser had to be cancelled in the spring due to the covid lockdown. Now Rotary is back with an Online Auction this November. Actual dates are from Monday, November 23 to Saturday, November 28, 11pm. So now there are 6 days to get your bids in instead of just a few hours. Registering to bid is easy, you just need your name, email address, phone number and a made-up password. No credit or debit cards are required. You will then get a confirmation email with a passcode which can then activate your pc or smartphone. The traditional Wawa Rotary Radio Auction community fundraiser had to be cancelled in the spring due to the covid lockdown. Now Rotary is back with an Online Auction this November. Actual dates are from Monday, November 23 to Saturday, November 28, 11pm. So now there are 6 days to get your bids in instead of just a few hours. Registering to bid is easy, you just need your name, email address, phone number and a made-up password. No credit or debit cards are required. You will then get a confirmation email with a passcode which can then activate your pc or smartphone.

Businesses and individuals have been extremely generous donating goods and services which are listed in the online catalog complete with pictures. Companies donating sponsorships have been listed on the auction website – please check them out.

. The ability to place bids will end automatically at 11 pm on the 28th. Check the catalog often as items may be added at the last moment. The catalog is open for viewing as soon as you link in, and bids can be placed once the auction starts. The ability to place bids will end automatically at 11 pm on the 28th. Check the catalog often as items may be added at the last moment.

You will get notifications on your pc or smartphone as soon as you are overbid on an item you are interested in. And if you know the maximum amount you are willing to pay for an item you can enter that figure but no-one else will be able to see it. Bidding will then proceed up to that amount but if it is overbid you will be notified so you can decide whether to go higher, or not. This proxy bidding means you don’t have to keep watching your items all week.

At the end of the auction you will get notifications if you were the winning bidder of any items and the total dollar amount. Like the radio auction, credit and debit cards will not be taken, but items can be picked up and paid for by cash or cheque on Sunday, November 29th at the former BrokerLink office, 65 Broadway Avenue. Hours will be from 11 am to 3 pm. Unfortunately, shipping is not available so if you are out of town, please arrange to have a local person pick-up and pay for your items.

The funds raised by our very active Rotary Club get used for the many programs such as youth sports and activities, health programs, senior activities, leadership development in response to specific needs of our community.

auctria.com/auction/wawarotaryonlineauction

Bid often, have fun!