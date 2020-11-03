Morning News – November 3

Weather – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low minus 1.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 55,110 46 4 42 0 Updated: November 2, 8:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Ontario is preparing to launch today new online graphs that will allow users to compare rates of new cases in different public health units.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.