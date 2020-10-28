Manitou Gold Drilling shows new gold zone – large drill program planned for November

Manitou Gold Inc. has announced additional results from their recent drilling program of an additional 11 diamond drill holes targeted the Porphyry Zone in the southwestern part of the Patents property and two step-out holes drilled along strike to the east of the Porphyry Zone to test along strike potential.

Highlights from that drilling showed a “Significant gold trend with multiple intercepts at the Porphyry Zone grading up to 2.2 g/t Au over 4.8 m, including 8.5 g/t over 0.9 m in MTU-20-47 and 11.9 g/t Au over 0.7 m and a separate downhole intercept of 3.5 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole MTU-20-32”. This drilling also showed a new gold zone, with three separate intercepts grading 8.8 g/t Au over 0.5m, 35.7 g/t Au over 0.6m and 2.6 g/t Au over 1.5 m at downhole depths of 170 m, 191 m and 272 m, respectively.

The media release explains that these “discoveries are spatially associated with the shear zones within the Goudreau-Localsh deformation zone (“GLDZ”), which hosts all of the significant regional deposits such as Island Gold, Magino, Edwards and Cline mines.”

“These additional gold intersections adjacent to a major shear zone in a well known deformation corridor are highly encouraging,” stated Richard Murphy, President and CEO of Manitou Gold. “We are currently modelling the geological structures and both the geophysical and geochemical signatures, in order to develop a follow up round of drilling”.

In addition to this work, geochemical and more geophysical interpretations were done over the Baltimore Deformation Zone, which is believed to represent the fault offset extension of the Goudreau-Localsh deformation zone (“GLDZ”). As a result of these interpretations, new targets have been identified, and a large drill program is planned at the BDZ for the first week of November.

The Goudreau project is located 50 kilometers northeast of Wawa, Ontario. Neighouring properties are Alamos’ Island Gold and Argonaut Gold’s Magino Project.