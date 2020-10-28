Breaking News

APH Reports 43rd Case of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health is reporting the 43rd case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. The notification was made public late afternoon on Tuesday, October 27th. Case 43 is self-isolating. Algoma Public Health says that exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie and area. Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly.

APH stresses:

  • Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home & self-isolate away from others.
  • Do not have close contact with others outside the household of people you live with.

 

 

