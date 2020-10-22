Dear Editor:
Cat owners beware!
During my early evening dog walks I noticed cats sitting near houses and I feel sorry for them because a few hours later in the dark, I could see dogs (make that coyotes) prowling through the neighbourhood.
A few of my friends lost their beloved kitties – put those two facts together and there is your answer. Cats make the perfect “snack” for a hungry
coyote. So if you love your cat, keep her/him inside.
Give a spayed or neutered cat a place near a window to watch the world go by and you will have their devotion and love for as long as he/she lives.
By the way, cats are (as cute and lovable as they are) a menace to the dwindling songbird population. In my house, kitty is an antidote to feeling lonely or forgotten (especially now with COVID-19). A snuggle with her and the soft purring makes everything tolerable better than any anti-depression medication. It’s proven by experts who know it.
Karin Grundt
- Letter – Cat Owners Beware! - October 22, 2020
- Un finissant de l’ÉSC Trillium se mérite la médaille académique du Gouverneur général - October 22, 2020
- ESC Trillium student presented Governor General’s Academic Medal - October 22, 2020