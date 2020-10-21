Rain Expected Thurday Evening into Friday (Montreal River and East)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Montreal River through to St. Joseph Island with other areas also affected.



Rain, at times heavy, expected Thursday evening into Friday with totals of 30 to 50 mm possible. The rain will taper off Friday afternoon. This is from a Colorado Low that will track through parts of northeastern Ontario on Friday.

Given the recent snowfall in the area, Wawa-news believes that a wintry mix may be possible, although not mentioned in this statement. Be aware of changing weather patterns and road conditions if you are travelling.