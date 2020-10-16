INGRAM, Rob

Suddenly at home on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at the age of 52. Husband of Shelley Nadon for 30 years. Father of Trisha Lynn Ingram, Randy Ingram and Sara-Lynn Ringette. Special father figure to Denise Éclair (Shawn Corbett). Papa to Skyler, Octavia and Hope. Son of Robert E. Ingram Sr. and Noella Mary Ingram (Doyle). Brother of Jeff Ingram (Betty) and Terry Lynn Jolin (Todd). Brother-in-law of Rick Nadon, the late Diane Thorton, Anita Nadon, Kelly Nadon and Cathy Nadon. Nephew of Bernadette Petrunic (Doyle). Special uncle to Tori Lynn Jolin (Peanut), Wendy Lynn Ingram, Joshua Medaglia, Crystal Ingram and Jessica Ingram. Robert will be missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rob was friends with a lot of wonderful people in the town of Wawa and Desbarats. We would like to extend our thanks for being a meaningful part of his life that he was very passionate about.

At Rob’s request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions payable by cheque to the Diabetes Association or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel, SSM.

Editor’s Note: Rob’s Wawa vegetable stand at the Big Bird Inn parking lot (then the MMCC) was a favourite stop for many Saturday & Sunday morning vegetable shoppers. Rob had an extremely generous heart, donating produce to the Wawa Community Food Bank so that they could offer fresh food. He will be missed by many, including all his puppies.