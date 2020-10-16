Breaking News

Highway 17 (Wawa to SSM) OPEN

Oct 16, 2020 at 09:35 – the highway is now open

Oct 16, 2020 at 09:06 – the highway has been closed to facilitate the transport removal.

Oct 16, 2020 at 08:29 – At 8:18 Ontario511 reported that the highway was one lane open.

 

Oct 16, 2020 at 08:12 – Highway 17 is closed due to a collision (a jack-knifed transport) at Montreal River Provincial Park. All lanes are closed. The highway was closed at 6:40 a.m.

From mapping available on Ontario511, the collision appears to be on the South Montreal River Hill (North Gate Shell).

 

Brenda Stockton
One comment

  1. Mary-Ann Jones
    October 16, 2020 at 9:42 am

    The jack knife is right on the bottom corner directly in front of Twilight road. The transport can not be seen in advance if heading north.

