Highway 17 (Wawa to SSM) OPEN

Oct 16, 2020 at 09:35 – the highway is now open
Oct 16, 2020 at 09:06 – the highway has been closed to facilitate the transport removal.
Oct 16, 2020 at 08:29 – At 8:18 Ontario511 reported that the highway was one lane open.
Oct 16, 2020 at 08:12 – Highway 17 is closed due to a collision (a jack-knifed transport) at Montreal River Provincial Park. All lanes are closed. The highway was closed at 6:40 a.m.
From mapping available on Ontario511, the collision appears to be on the South Montreal River Hill (North Gate Shell).
The jack knife is right on the bottom corner directly in front of Twilight road. The transport can not be seen in advance if heading north.