Heavy Rain expected Monday & Monday Night

6:39 PM EDT Sunday 11 October 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Cloud Bay – Dorion

City of Thunder Bay

Rain at times heavy Monday and Monday night.

A low pressure system will bring rain at times heavy to regions along the north shore of Lake Superior beginning Monday morning. General rainfall amounts are expected to be 20 to 30 mm. However, it is possible that some localized areas could receive up to 50 mm by Tuesday morning. Localized flooding is possible.