Heavy Rain expected Monday & Monday Night

6:39 PM EDT Sunday 11 October 2020
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- City of Thunder Bay
Rain at times heavy Monday and Monday night.
A low pressure system will bring rain at times heavy to regions along the north shore of Lake Superior beginning Monday morning. General rainfall amounts are expected to be 20 to 30 mm. However, it is possible that some localized areas could receive up to 50 mm by Tuesday morning. Localized flooding is possible.
