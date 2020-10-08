Do you have a Daily Grand Ticket that you haven’t checked?

Did you go to the Soo last October and buy a Daily Grand ticket? It is time to empty those fall and winter coat pockets, check that other purse/wallet. Someone has a winning ticket worth $100,000.

The winning numbers were 4 – 3 – 7 – 3 – 9 – 9 – 8 and the winning ticket was sold in Sault Ste. Marie.

Players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize, and there are two weeks left to claim it.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.