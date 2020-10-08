Do you have a Daily Grand Ticket that you haven’t checked?

Did you go to the Soo last October and buy a Daily Grand ticket? It is time to empty those fall and winter coat pockets, check that other purse/wallet. Someone has a winning ticket worth $100,000.
The winning numbers were 4 – 3 – 7 – 3 – 9 – 9 – 8 and the winning ticket was sold in Sault Ste. Marie.
Players must match the last six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $100,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize, and there are two weeks left to claim it.
The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.
OLG explains that they are now “accepting in-person prize claims by-appointment only for customers with prizes of $1,000 or more who wish to claim at the OLG Prize Centre. To best protect customers and staff, OLG has put in place appropriate health and safety protocols in accordance with guidelines from public health officials, which include physical distancing measures, the mandatory use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the pre-screening of visitors before granting entry. Players should contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options or to schedule an appointment.”
