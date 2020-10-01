Marathon OPP move to new Detachment

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020 the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment in Marathon officially moved to their new location.

The new location began to take shape in the spring of 2019 with BIRD Construction breaking ground on the new location located at 101 Peninsula Road in the Town of Marathon. The construction had many hurdles such as a location with lots of Canadian Shield bedrock, fine beach sand as well as a marshy area. COVID-19 was one more hurdle, but the construction was kept on schedule and completed on September 1st, 2020.

After some finishing touches and moving of contents to the new location, the phone, radio, and computer systems were officially changed over on September 30, 2020.

The officers and staff of the Marathon OPP Detachment want to thank everyone for their hard work in making this new detachment and move possible. We also wish to thank everyone for their patients during our move and look forward to serving Marathon and surrounding area for the years to come.