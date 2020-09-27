THIBODEAU, Patrice

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday September 24th, 2020 after a long hospital stay.

Sincere thank you to Dr. Stamler, Dr. Shaffaff, Dr. Robinson and the hospital staff for your compassionate and professional care.

Predeceased by his parents Ernest Thibodeau and Rose (née Poulin), Patrice had many siblings; Jeanne, Ben, Fernando, Paul, Gaston, Hermine, Freda, Suzanne, Raymond, René and Lucien. Married to Jeannot Thibodeau and beloved father of Jo-Anne (Rod Morris), Robert (Amy) and Richard (Betsabel). Dear grandfather of Milana and Arielle, Bobby, Carey and Luke, Demily and Havana. Great grandfather of Lily. Companion of Alexandra (Ola) Adams, pop to Jolly, step-pop to Jessica.

Forever the optimist, Pat always worked hard, loved life and was so proud of his three kids and many grandchildren. Retired Power Engineer at Algoma Ore Division, Pat lived his dream of spending winters in the south. His hardy laughter resonates in our hearts.

Dans les mots d’une de tes vieillles chansons, Le Bucheron du Canada; Tu était un gars capable, infatiguable, bon travailleur et gai luron. Très Cher Papa, nous t’aimons. Rest in peace beloved dad.