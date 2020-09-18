Ontario Sends Firefighting Specialists to Support Oregon

Today, Premier Doug Ford and John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, issued the following statement on the wildfires in Oregon:

“Our hearts go out to the people of California, Oregon, and Washington as they battle devastating and unprecedented wildfires, in addition to the challenges they face with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario is an internationally recognized leader in wildland fire management with staff who are highly trained and skilled in fighting wildfires. We have been working together with other provinces and territories to field a Canadian team to support the firefighting efforts in Oregon.

Yesterday, we deployed 19 specialized personnel to assist with ground operations at the Holiday Farm fire near Redmond, Oregon. In the spirit of cooperation, we want to do what we can to help our neighbours to the south during this difficult time.

We want to thank our dedicated personnel for stepping up in this critical time of need and showing the true Ontario spirit. We wish them success in their mission and look forward to their safe return.”