Morning News – September 10

Weather – Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 2 with risk of frost.

Frost advisory:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Frost this morning over portions of northern Ontario.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 26,742 Positive 29 Negative 26,266 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 29 Updated: September 8, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There was one new fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on September 9. Wawa 15 is now out at 0.1 of a hectare. This fire was located west of White River. There are thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region. One new fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of Sept. 9. Fort Frances 49 was located near Nickleby Road on Hwy. 11, approximately 14 kilometres east of Atikokan. The fire was called out at 0.1 hectares. At the time of this update there were two active fires in the region. One fire is under control and one fire is being observed. The fire hazard is mainly low across the Northwest Region with areas of moderate hazard in the Fort Frances, Kenora, and Dryden sectors. Dubreuilville Municipal Council is looking for a Councillor. If you are interested, contact the CAO Clerk.

A huge thanks goes out to Donald Carroll who donated $300 to the Wawa Community Food Bank!

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 12 Noon.

Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will be joined by Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and MPP for the Bay of Quinte, to make an announcement regarding provincial parks and conservation reserves at 1 p.m.