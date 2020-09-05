Morning News – September 5

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health:

Tested (1) 25,927 Positive 29 Negative 25,571 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 28 Updated: September 3, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits: The Ontario government is investing $2 million from the Ontario Together Fund to the Bracebridge-based company, Smart Safe Science, to make lighter, breathable, and more comfortable face masks. This will create 50 local jobs and, when at full capacity, produce 200,000 made-in-Ontario masks monthly.

the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that the Ontario Government mandatory gas-pump stickers regarding federal carbon-pricing measures violate business owners’ freedom of expression. There was no talk as to when they could be removed.