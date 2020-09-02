Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 2

This is the Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for September 06, 2020.
Exodus 12: 1-14 Instructions for the first Passover.
Psalm 149 Sing to God a new song.
Romans 13: 8-14 Owe no one anything but love.
Matthew 18: 15-20 Where two or three are gathered in my name.
To Ponder: What is the difference for you between praying alone or praying with two or three? (Gathering Pentecost 1 2020 pg. 24 – used with permission).
Lorna Chiupka is preparing Bulletins for Morning Worship each Sunday & delivers them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518.
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church to sort.
