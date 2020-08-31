Morning News Tidbits – August 31

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – A few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low 11.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health –

Algoma Public Health is in the process of transitioning to a new provincial public health case and contact management system for COVID-19 tracking and reporting. APH will now be reporting testing numbers from Monday to Friday only. Pending numbers will no longer be reported, however, we will still report any positive cases daily.

Tested (1) 25,042 Positive 28 Negative 24,641 Deceased 0 Resolved (2) 27 Updated: August 30, 2020

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

News Tidbits:

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by late afternoon on August 30, with thirteen active fires across the region, all of which are being observed. The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region today.

There were no new forest fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of August 30. There are currently seven active forest fires in the region. Two are under control and five are being observed. Six fires have been declared out The forest fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with pockets of high hazard in the districts of Fort Frances, Kenora and Red Lake.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 1:00 p.m.