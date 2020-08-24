At 4:20 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory. It affects the following:

Searchmont

Montreal River Harbour

Batchawana Bay

Sault Ste. Marie

St. Joseph Island

Greater Sudbury and Vicinity

Chapleau (ended 9:46 a.m.)

Gogama

Kirkland Lake (ended 11:00 a.m.)

Temiskaming Shores (ended 11:00 a.m.)

Temagami (ended 11:00 a.m.)

Elliot Lake

Ranger Lake

Blind River

Thessalon

Espanola

Killarney

North Bay, and

West Nipissing.

Environment Canada warns that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring in the above locations. Travel may be hazardous due to reduced visibility. The fog should dissipate by 9 a.m.