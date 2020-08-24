Breaking News

Fog Advisory

At 4:20 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory. It affects the following:

  • Searchmont
  • Montreal River Harbour
  • Batchawana Bay
  • Sault Ste. Marie
  • St. Joseph Island
  • Greater Sudbury and Vicinity
  • Chapleau (ended 9:46 a.m.)
  • Gogama
  • Kirkland Lake (ended 11:00 a.m.)
  • Temiskaming Shores (ended 11:00 a.m.)
  • Temagami (ended 11:00 a.m.)
  • Elliot Lake
  • Ranger Lake
  • Blind River
  • Thessalon
  • Espanola
  • Killarney
  • North Bay, and
  • West Nipissing.

Environment Canada warns that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring in the above locations.  Travel may be hazardous due to reduced visibility. The fog should dissipate by 9 a.m.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*