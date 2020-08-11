SE OPP Chapleau – Looking for Help in Copper Theft

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for information regarding a theft of copper (wire) from Chapleau Hydro on Lorne Street South. Approximately $800 worth of copper was stolen, OPP stating on or about July 30th, 2020. If you have any information regarding this theft, you are asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/P3tips.com.