Community of Red Lake evacuates under Threat of Forest Fire

The community of Red Lake issued an evacuation order Monday night. This was to urge all vulnerable residents to leave immediately, and others to leave that evening as a forest fire (RED049) was threatening the hydro lines and main access to the community. More than 4,000 people began to leave and were registering at the Township of Ear Falls or Dryden.

RED049 began early evening Monday, August 10th, and grew to 550 hectares, not even 24 hours later.

Eight flights were scheduled for later today (Tuesday, August 11) to make sure that all remaining residents were evacuated to Thunder Bay. Anyone who hasn’t left the community must report to the Cochenour Arena immediately.

A state of emergency in conjunction with the MNRF has also been declared.