Fog Advisory – UPDATE

At 11:12 a.m. the Fog Advisory has ended for White River – Dubreuilville, Superior East – Sault Ste. Marie. It continues for Marathon – Schreiber, Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.

At 8:09 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory stating that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occuring. This may create poor visibility for driving, “Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

This advisory is for areas from Schreiber to Sault Ste. Marie along the shores of Lake Superior.