Morning News Tidbits – July 29

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 12.

Marine Forecast – Wind northwest 10 knots increasing to northwest 15 this afternoon then diminishing to northwest 10 this evening. Wind northwest 10 Thursday. Fog patches dissipating Thursday afternoon. Waves one half metre or less building to one early this evening then subsiding to one half metre or less near midnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – July 27, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 19,604 Positive 27 Negative 19.058 Pending 519 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

There are eight active fires across the Northeast Region. All eight fires are being observed. The fire hazard ranges from low to high across the region.

There are 16 active fires in the Northwest region. Four fires are not under control, three fires are being held, five fires are under control and four fires are being observed. Seven fires were declared out today. The fire hazard is mainly low with pockets of moderate and high hazard in the southeast corner of the region in Kenora and Fort Frances sectors. Moderate to high hazard conditions are also prevalent in the Thunder Bay area.

Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will be joined by Dr. Jeff Schiffer, executive director of the Native Child & Family Services of Toronto and Nicole Bonnie, chief executive officer of Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement on the launch of an independent commission into COVID-19 and long-term care at 1 p.m.