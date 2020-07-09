Thunderstorm & Heat Warning for Chapleau and Area

Environment Canada has issued a Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake. Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

The Heat Warning remans in effect for Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake – Gogama – Foleyet

Heat event continues until the weekend.

Daytime high temperatures in the low thirties with humidex values in the mid to upper thirties are forecast until the weekend. Overnight low temperatures in the upper teens are also expected during this period. Slightly lower temperatures are expected by this weekend, although they may still reach the upper twenties.