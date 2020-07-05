Heat Warnings Continue

White River – Dubreuilville

A long duration heat event will continue this week.

Daytime high temperatures in excess of 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the mid thirties, are expected. Overnight lows near 19 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

A heat event continues early this week.

Inland from Lake Superior, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius can be expected. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius with the coolest temperatures again near Lake Superior.

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

A heat event will continue this week.

Inland from the Great Lakes, daytime high temperatures near 29 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the low to mid thirties, are expected over the next several days. Overnight lows will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius with the coolest temperatures near the Great Lakes.