Heat Warning for White River – Dubreuilville

Heat Warning in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

White River – Dubreuilville Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake…

A long duration heat event continues.

Daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius, with humidex values in the mid to high thirties, are expected for the foreseeable future. Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

Please refer to your public forecast for further details on expected temperatures.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.