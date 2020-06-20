Morning News Tidbits – June 20

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches near Lake Superior. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Periods of rain with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches near Lake Superior. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 16.

Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming northeast 10 knots this evening then backing to northwest 10 Sunday morning. Wind becoming light Sunday evening. Waves one half metre or less. Showers ending Sunday morning. Risk of thunderstorms tonight and Sunday morning. Fog patches.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 19, 2020 (2:15 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 10,088 Positive 24 Negative 8,838 (last updated June 17, 2020) Pending 901 (last updated June 17, 2020) Deceased 0 Resolved 22

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)

(June 18, 2020, 10:30 am) – Due to a transition in the way we are collecting and collating information with partners, the pending/negative numbers will be updated early next week. The numbers for tested, positives and resolved continue to be posted daily and are up-to-date.

News Tidbits:

There were two new fires discovered in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on June 19. Sudbury 21 and Sudbury 22. Four other fires continue to burn in the region: Kirkland Lake 1, Timmins 4, Chapleau 1, and Wawa 3, which is under control at 0.5 of a hectare and is located north of Manitouwadge Lake.Too late to make the evening report, Wawa 4 is burning about 5 kilometres east of Dubreuilvile and is not under control at this time. The fire hazard is generally high with some areas showing an extreme hazard in both the central and southern portions of the region.

There were no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 19. There are currently six active fires in the Northwest Region. Two are classified as not under control and the rest are being held or under control. The forest fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate with a few pockets of high hazard in the eastern portion of the region.

Remember to be safe in the water – File a float plan, and ensure you have proper safety equipment. Yesterday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 10 people from the water in Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City. Closer to home, in Manitouwadge, a man died after his canoe capsized in Manitouwadge Lake.