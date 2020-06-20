Morning News Tidbits – June 20

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches near Lake Superior. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Periods of rain with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches near Lake Superior. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 16.
Marine Forecast – Wind light becoming northeast 10 knots this evening then backing to northwest 10 Sunday morning. Wind becoming light Sunday evening. Waves one half metre or less. Showers ending Sunday morning. Risk of thunderstorms tonight and Sunday morning. Fog patches.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 19, 2020 (2:15 p.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|10,088
|Positive
|24
|Negative
|8,838 (last updated June 17, 2020)
|Pending
|901 (last updated June 17, 2020)
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|22
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (18)
(June 18, 2020, 10:30 am) – Due to a transition in the way we are collecting and collating information with partners, the pending/negative numbers will be updated early next week. The numbers for tested, positives and resolved continue to be posted daily and are up-to-date.
News Tidbits:
There were no new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the mid-afternoon of June 19. There are currently six active fires in the Northwest Region. Two are classified as not under control and the rest are being held or under control. The forest fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate with a few pockets of high hazard in the eastern portion of the region.
Remember to be safe in the water – File a float plan, and ensure you have proper safety equipment. Yesterday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued 10 people from the water in Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City. Closer to home, in Manitouwadge, a man died after his canoe capsized in Manitouwadge Lake.
- Morning News Tidbits – June 20 - June 20, 2020
- Wawa 4 burns close to Dubreuilville - June 19, 2020
- APH Reports 24th Case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District – The F.J. Davey Home - June 19, 2020