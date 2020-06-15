Lady Dunn Health Centre Resumes LTC Visitation

On June 11th, 2020, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), the Ontario government announced the gradual resumption of visits to long-term care homes.

We know that it has been difficult for our LTC residents and their families over the past three month to not be able to visit in person. However, we thank you for your cooperation as we mutually worked to protect our residents who are more medically complex than the general population, and therefore more susceptible to infection from COVID-19.

On June 18th, 2020, phase one visitation (outside visiting only) will resume at the LDHC’s LTC home. Efforts are underway based on the principles of safety, emotional well-being, equity and flexibility to meet the Ministry of Long Term Care’s (MLTC) and the CMOH’s guidelines and directive respectively. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, policies, protocols and processes for phase one visitation are now in place to ensure:

that visitors are aware of how, when, and where to visit, and how many people can visit at one time;

that education about physical distancing, respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene, infection prevention and control practices (IPAC) and proper use of personal protective equipment is provided to visitors,

and that visitor requirements are met on an ongoing basis, inclusive of laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 status along with active screening.

Visitation will continue as long as our home does not have a COVID-19 outbreak and that visitors continue to meet the requirements. Visits will be facilitated through our Activity Department, please call 705-856- 2335 ext. 3105 to arrange your visit.

If you have any questions, comments please send an email to f[email protected] or call 705 856 2335 ext. 3217.