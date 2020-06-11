Tired of Cooking? Roast Chicken Schwarma

If you are anything like me – cooking meals for years on end. You have no idea of what to cook next. Here is a dish that I love to make. Don’t be frightened of the heat – you can add as much or as little as you like.

For families this is a great protein, serve it with rice and a salad. If you are flying solo, this makes a wonderful meal tonight, then great leftovers. Think roast chicken on a bun with tomato and avacado, chicken salad (Ceasar or even tossed into salad with a Raspberry Vinagrette)…