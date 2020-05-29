Métis Presidential Race Watched Closely by Local Citizens

Sault Ste Marie and surrounding area Métis Citizens will be watching closely on June 1 when the results of the Métis Nation of Ontario’s (MNO) provincial election are released. This year’s MNO election is a historic one. It is the first in which the opportunity to achieve full Métis self-government is front and centre on the ballot.

In 2019, Métis Nation of Ontario President, Margaret Froh, signed a long-awaited core self-government agreement with the Government of Canada. The agreement is the culmination of over two decades of work, beginning with the MNO’s founding in 1993. This first-of-its kind agreement in Canada recognizes the inherent Métis right to self-government and lays the groundwork for the MNO to be formally recognized as an Indigenous public government in Canada, and assume jurisdiction over a number of important service areas.

“Recognition and respect for Métis rights in Ontario have never been stronger,” remarked President Froh who is seeking re-election. “We cannot take these hard-fought wins, like our Self-Government or Metis Harvesting Agreements for granted. I will continue to defend Métis rights in Ontario and move us forward to get the job done.”

In order to achieve full self-government recognition, the MNO must complete a number of important steps, including the development and ratification of a constitution. It will be up to the newly elected MNO President to get these important pieces across the finish line.

“In the past 4 years, the MNO has gone places I didn’t think we would see for a long time. A new harvesting agreement, self-government agreement and much more. Margaret’s leadership has been key to these successes. Let’s keep the momentum going and re-elect Margaret Froh as president.” Offered prominent Sault Ste Marie Métis leader Steve Gjos in an endorsement. “There is a lot at stake to protect our Métis rights, I encourage our citizens to vote for Margaret Froh.”

All Métis Nation of Ontario Citizens who are over the age of 16 are eligible to vote, which can be cast electronically or by phone. Polls close on June 1st at 6pm Eastern Time. More information can be found at http://www.metisnation.org/ election.

Voting in a MNO election has never been easier. It’s a 2 step process and can be done either on your computer or by phone.

On your computer. Go to https://onefeather.ca/nations/ mno to activate your profile. Once completed One Feather will email your code so you can complete your vote.

By phone, call 1 (855) 458-5888 to register. You will then receive a 6-digit PIN number. Then call 1 (833) 976-0616 to cast your vote.