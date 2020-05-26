Michipicoten Golf Club getting ready for opening!

After a winter that never seemed to end – it seems that summer is here.

The Golf Club has been working hard to implement a number of new health and safety precautions put in place to protect all guests and staff from the Covid-19 virus, with an expected opening date of Monday, June 1st.

Some of the new safety measures are:

There will be NO WALK ON’S allowed this season.

You must book a tee time in advance to avoid groups of people gathering and/or waiting to play.

Organizers warn that some amenities will not be available as the season begins. The Pro Shop will be open to take reservations beginning Friday, May 29th for the anticipated Monday, June 1st opening date.