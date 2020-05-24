Sunday Morning News – May 24

Bancroft 3, located east of Baptiste Lake, is not under control at 1.5 hectares.

Sudbury 11 is under control at 0.2 of a hectare. This fire is located east of Lake Panache.

Sudbury 12, located north of Onaping Falls, is not under control at 1 hectare.

There are eleven active fires across the region. Of these, four remain not under control at the time of this update.

Peterborough 1 is not under control at 25 hectares and is located southwest of Lake Scugog. This fire is now being managed by the Peterborough Fire Department. Pembroke 5, located south of Mackey, is not under control at 7 hectares.

At the time of this update, four fires are under control, two are being held and one is being observed. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme. The areas of most concern are in the Pembroke, Gravenhurst, Elliot Lake, Mattawa and Powassan areas.

In the Northwest region there were no new forest fires confirmed by the early afternoon of May 23. There are currently five active forest fires in the Northwest Region. All are either being held or under control. The fire hazard is predominantly high with an area of low to moderate hazard in the far north of the region.