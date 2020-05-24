Sunday Morning News – May 24

Weather – Sunny. High 25. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight- Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 9.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 22, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|6,202
|Positive
|21
|Negative
|5,833
|Pending
|348
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|16
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)
News Tidbits:
Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, effective 12:01 am, Saturday, May 23, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will implement a Restricted Fire Zone in the Thunder Bay and Dryden Districts, as well as the eastern Fort Frances district and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Nipigon Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.
