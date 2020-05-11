Monday Morning News – May 11

Weather – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

The statistics from Algoma Public Health are unavailable this morning. The APH Website is not loading.

News Tidbits:

The Canadian Snowbirds are making their way west across Canada. They are expected to flyover Sault Ste. Marie this morning at 10:30. Wawa-news expects that they may do a flyover of Wawa about 45 minutes to an hour later. This is speculation as they have not mentioned Wawa in their flight planning. The Ontario government is opening provincial parks and conservation reserves for limited day-use access. The first areas will open on Monday May 11, 2020, with the remaining areas opening on Friday May 15, 2020. At this time, recreational activities will be limited to walking, hiking, biking and birdwatching. Day visitors will also be able to access all parks and conservation reserves for free until the end of the month.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.