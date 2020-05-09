Wawa Walks – Craft Day!

Wawa Walks - SpaDay

Today is the thirteenth day of the North Algoma Wellness Challenge. Some of yesterday’s submissions are in the gallery above. Yesterday’s challenge was to enjoy a Spa Day, today is to have a craft day – which may be good as the weather is quite chilly outside again with more snow.

To participate in the North Algoma Wellness Challenge follow the steps below.

Accept the challenge as posted to the right. On FB go to the Wawa Walks FB where today’s challenge is, comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. Please remember to post by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge. If you do not have Facebook, have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so that organizers know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and they will post it for you.

In order to get your creative juices flowing, here are the rest of the challenges and the winners.