SE OPP Dubreuilville – Impaired Charges Laid during Routine Patrol

On April 19, 2020, at approximately 12:10 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on routine patrol in the Town of Dubreuilville. Officers observed a pickup truck that appeared to be avoiding police.

Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot a short distance away and noticed open liquor in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was subsequently located nearby. Officers detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage on the driver’s breath and placed him under arrest. The driver was transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Gerard LEVESQUE, 61 years-of-age, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 8, 2020, in Wawa.