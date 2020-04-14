Winter Weather Travel Advisory in Effect (LSPP to Searchmont)

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for an area stretching from Lake Superior Provincial Park to Searchmont. It warns that lake effect snow off Lake Superior will be heavy at times today with amounts up to 10 cm possible. and that locally hazardous travel conditions are likely along Highway 17.

At this time Highway 631 between Hornepayne and the Junction of 631/11. Ontario511 states on their website “Hwy 11 east of Longlac at Picnic Point Road the “eastbound lane is closed to traffic due to weather conditions. Traffic control is in place. Delays will occur. Updated at 08:30 AM 04/14/20.

Editor’s Note: at 8:34 a.m. OPPCommunicationsNER tweeted that Hwy 11 between Kapuskasing and the junction of 11/Hwy 631 Hornepayne is now open. Highway 631 remains closed at this time between Hornepayne and the junction of 631 and 11.