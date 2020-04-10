COVID-19: A Northern Helping Hand

Across the globe, social networks have rallied together to overcome the grievances caused by COVID-19. This briefing note outlines some of the initiatives Northern Ontario communities and individuals have done to offer help during this pandemic.

In times of trouble, each other is what we rely on. Here are some organizations that have done tremendous work already:

* Sudbury’s Warriors biker club is helping deliver meals to seniors that rely on Greater Sudbury’s Meals on Wheels program

* Big corporations like Vale and Cementation, as well as secondary and post-secondary institutions, are supplying masks, respirators, protective equipment, and other supplies to their local hospitals.

* Loblaws, Metro, Canada Post, and other chains are designating the first hour of opening for seniors and vulnerable individuals such as those who immune-compromised.

* Distilleries such as Crosscut in Sudbury and Rheault in Hearst (who has partnered with Pepco) are working to produce hand sanitizers.

* Some businesses offering free online martial arts classes for kids and families to help stay connected to one another.

* The Canadian Mental Health Association for Sudbury and Manitoulin offers an online peer support tool called the Big White Wall.

* And many more…

The author concludes by saying that not only can we all play a role in innovation, but that creating and maintaining social networks is a powerful and valuable thing. Indeed, as the author sums up: “COVID-19 is testing the abilities of communities and governments to come together and respond to something unprecedented. It is in these times that contributing in any way you possibly can, makes all the difference.” Staying home and practicing social distancing makes a difference.

To read more about Care to Share? Helping Our Northern Neighbours during COVID-19 go read the briefing note here: northernpolicy.ca/care-to-share