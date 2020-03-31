Municipality offers short-term Financial Relief for local taxpayers

The Municipality of Wawa has implemented the following temporary changes to property tax and water/sewer billings in an effort to provide local taxpayers with short-term financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic effective immediately;

Property tax interest and penalty charges will be waived until June 30, 2020, for the next property tax installment which is due on April 30, 2020. Pre- authorized payments (PAP) are not impacted by this measure, however, should a taxpayer on a monthly payment plan wish to cancel their PAP payments or alter the payment schedule they must call 705-856-2244 ext. 233 to discuss options. Please note that this will only be available to the current year taxes. Any previous year(s) tax arrears will not be eligible for the interest relief. Interest and penalty charges for Water/Sewer billings to be issued in early May and due on May 29, 2020, covering the water billing period running January to April 30, 2020, will be waived until June 30, 2020. The Municipality has moved to billing for water/sewer charges to three times a year with the first bill covering the period January 1st to April 30th, the second covering May 1st to August 31st and the final bill covering September 1st to December 31st. All interest on accounts receivable will be waived until June 30, 2020.

All taxes and water/sewer bills are still owed to the Municipality on the same due dates and payments may be made at the bank, using online or telephone banking, by mail, by credit card (Paymentus) or by calling 705-856-2244 ext. 233 to arrange for phone credit card or e-transfer payments.

The Municipality still encourages taxpayers enrolled in a pre-authorized payment plan (10-month plan, due date plan and taxpayer defined plan) to continue with these payment plans where possible. If residents wish to suspend these payments due to lack of employment, please contact the Finance Department at 705-856-2244 ext. 233 to make specific arrangements. Canceling or delaying your PAP payments without first contacting the Finance Department may result in penalties.

For further information about municipal financial relief measures during COVID-19 Pandemic, please call 705-856-2244 ext. 233 or email [email protected]