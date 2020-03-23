Closure of Drive Test Centres In Response to COVID-19

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation issued the following statement today regarding the status of Drive Test Centres and Travel Point locations:

“Based on the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all full-time DriveTest Centres and part-time Travel Point locations will be closed. The closures will take effect March 23, 2020 until further notice.

The decision to close was the result of a mutual agreement between the government and service provider.

Ontarians can rest assured they will not lose their current driver’s licences due to this decision and no driver’s licence applicants will lose test fees as a result of the closures. The current “Fail to Keep Appointment” penalty fee will also be waived.

We have a responsibility to Ontarians to ensure that we take every possible step to enable social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES