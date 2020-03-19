Snowfall Warning and Rain changing to Snow

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Snow, heavy at times, today into tonight.

Snow will become heavy at times today and continue into this evening before tapering off on Friday.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are expected by the time the snow comes to an end.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain tonight changing to snow Friday.

Rain, heavy at times, will begin this evening with amounts in the 15 to 25 mm range possible.

Overnight into Friday morning, the passage of a strong cold front will cause temperatures to rapidly fall, transitioning rain to snow. The snow will taper off by Friday evening, with total snowfall amounts up to 10 cm expected by the time the snow comes to an end.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Heavy rain this evening followed by snow Friday.

Rain, heavy at times, will begin this evening. Rainfall amounts in the 15 to 25 mm range are possible by the time the rain changes to snow on Friday. Snowfall amounts are not expected to be more than a few centimetres at this point.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Heavy rain this evening followed by snow Friday.

Rain, heavy at times, will begin this evening. Rainfall amounts in the 15 to 25 mm range are possible by the time the rain changes to snow on Friday. Snowfall amounts are not expected to be more than a few centimetres at this point.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.