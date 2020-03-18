The Beer Store reduces store hours, pauses recycling

The Beer Store is reducing store hours and pausing recycling until March 31 to enhance efforts to protect employees and customers.

As we continue to closely monitor COVID-19, the Beer Store will reduce store hours to 10am to 7pm, Monday through Saturday, as of March 19th. Stores that operate from 10am to 6pm are unaffected. Sunday hours remain unchanged. All updated store hours are available at www.thebeerstore.ca.

The Beer Store will also suspend the return of empty containers at all retail stores across the province, effective March 19, through to March 31. Deposits will be fully honoured upon return when we resume operations and city officials ask for public cooperation in keeping these deposit containers out of the blue box. In addition, at times we may need to limit the number of customers in our stores. This is to enhance protection for both customers and our dedicated employees who are working hard to serve customers.

We want to remind customers that Beer Xpress home delivery and in-store pick up are available in select communities, including most of the GTA, Ottawa and Kitchener-Waterloo; visit www.beerxpress.ca to learn more. Please note that delivery drivers of BeerXpress orders will not be accepting empty returns until further notice.

As we collectively navigate the unfolding situation, we will continue to provide updates. We thank you for your patience with us.